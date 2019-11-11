HK needs to strengthen innovation further: locals

A view of the Central District of Hong Kong in February Photo: IC

As an international financial center, Hong Kong has attached more and more importance to innovation over the past years, but its conservative atmosphere is still evident.Young university students are still more likely to choose majors like business and finance, and lack the spirit of adventure, feeling that innovation is a "game for the minority," interviewees told the Global Times.According to the annual Global Competitiveness Report released by the World Economic Forum, China's Hong Kong has ranked among the top 10 economies in recent years.In the latest report released by the forum in early October, Hong Kong ranked 3rd in global competitiveness, after Singapore and the US. But in terms of innovation, the international financial center performed relatively poorly with a ranking of 26th.Such data shows that Hong Kong is still a competitive free economy, but the potential for innovation has not yet been fully explored, experts said.Hong Kong's economy, supported by traditional industries and lacking new growth points, has often been a popular topic.After all, separate from solving problems such as housing and land, innovation will be key for Hong Kong to emerge from its recent predicament.In addition to the four traditional pillar industries, namely financial services, trade and logistics, tourism, and industrial and commercial support, the innovation and technology sector has been regarded as a key development target by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.In November 2015, the Hong Kong government officially established the Innovation and Technology Bureau.In her first policy address in 2017, Carrie Lam, the chief executive of the HKSAR, proposed the "eight major directions" for the development of science and technology, which included the provision of additional tax deductions for qualified research and development (R&D) expenses of local enterprises.In her 2018 policy address, she spoke at length about innovation, introducing a plan to build a "medical technology innovation platform" and artificial intelligence development, saying she is confident that Hong Kong will become an international innovation center.In this year's policy address on October 16, though there was a relatively short talk about innovation, Lam still introduced new measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, and stressed that in the past two years, the SAR government has made more efforts to develop the innovation and technology industry.The number of start-ups in Hong Kong grew from 1,065 in 2014 to 2,625 in 2018, and the number of jobs provided by these start-ups rose from 2,381 to 9,548, according to media reports.A survey released by Invest Hong Kong in August shows that the main R&D priorities for Hong Kong startups include information and communications technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), data analysis, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and new materials.In terms of applications for these technologies, fintech, smart cities and smart homes, health care and big data applications are some of the most popular areas.At the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, there is an exhibition hall designed to showcase the scientific achievements of the school.In the hall, the Global Times reporters saw a mirrored wall with LED lights - a new energy-efficient lighting system developed by researchers from the university.Doctor Liu Yun, who works at the School of Accounting and Finance at the university, told the Global Times that to prompt the innovation and technology industry, Hong Kong had two advantages - talent and support from the SAR government.Citing an example, Liu said that earlier R&D of Shenzhen-based DJI was completed in Hong Kong before moving back to the Chinese mainland. But Liu also noted that disadvantages such as high land prices, labor costs and rent are heavy burdens for start-ups.Liu said that besides finance, Hong Kong Polytechnic University has its own advantages in other fields, such as textiles technology and space technology.In addition, the university has also established an enterprise center to promote partnerships for research results, which helps transform results into reality.Hong Kong Polytechnic University is not alone; other universities in Hong Kong are also vigorously promoting scientific research and transforming results.According to Wang, a professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, his university set up the "Venture Fund of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology" in August, with plans to invest HK$50 million ($6.39 million) within five years in start-ups set up by students, professors and alumni of the school.Joshua, a Hong Kong student majoring in biomedicine at the University of Hong Kong, told the Global Times that, in fact, there is a clear innovative atmosphere in colleges and universities in Hong Kong.From the beginning of his freshman year, he has participated in workshops and creative lectures held on various campuses. He said that students always have "whimsical ideas," but Hong Kong society does not seem to take innovation seriously enough and many people still feel that industries such as "real estate and finance make money faster."Su Zhiqi, director-general of the Hong Kong New Generation Cultural Association, does not agree that there is a lack of "space for innovation" in Hong Kong.He gave the Hong Kong Youth Science and Technology Innovation Competition as an example. It has been held 22 times since 1997, and the number of schools that participate in the event every year has grown from 12 to 400 in 2018.This shows that the importance of innovation and technology education in primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong is increasing, Su said.In order to enhance the atmosphere of creativity, the Hong Kong government has also made great efforts to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) interdisciplinary education.Hong Kong students have won awards in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, the world's largest science and technology competition.Su believes that Hong Kong's innovation has huge potential. But he said that the problem in Hong Kong is that some basic research results are difficult to industrialize. As a result, relative talent cannot find suitable jobs in Hong Kong.Su said that if they do not start a business, go abroad or go to the Chinese mainland for development, they have to change careers.He said that it is complicated to reverse this situation, and that it will take time. He suggested that Hong Kong's government should improve efficiency."Although there are many funds, the examination and approval system is cumbersome and strict," Su said.Geng Chunya, chairman of Hong Kong EastSpider, who came to Hong Kong in 2002, said that the innovative atmosphere among science and engineering students in the city should be strengthened further.He told the Global Times that the conservative atmosphere in Hong Kong society is still strong, and that becoming doctors, lawyers and other professions are still the first choices for students.Now, young people often hand over their salaries to their parents after graduation. That, together with the high economic cost of starting a business, makes it objectively more difficult to start a business, Geng said.In Geng's view, talent is the core of innovation and technology, followed by products and finally companies, but the Hong Kong government's current idea of subsidies is evidently based on projects or companies.Su told the Global Times that "Hong Kong's innovation cannot be separated from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the city alone cannot make a breakthrough."In his view, industries in Hong Kong lack innovation and by contrast, Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, as a representative of the Greater Bay Area, has more advantages such as an integral industry chain, vast territory and low-cost land and labor.Therefore, strengthening cooperation with the Greater Bay Area is the only way for Hong Kong to further promote innovation and gain new opportunities.Su said that Hong Kong should regard cooperation with the mainland as an opportunity for development rather than a local loss or challenge.On the contrary, if Hong Kong develops well in the future and its supportive conditions are attractive, it will certainly attract talent from the mainland and the rest of the world.When young people in Hong Kong see hope and prospects, more and more people will be willing to devote themselves to science and engineering to promote the development of innovation and entrepreneurship and form a prosperous cycle.Joshua told the Global Times that the scientific research capabilities of universities in Hong Kong are famous around the world, though he also thinks that it is difficult for research results to reach the market due to Hong Kong's current industrial structure.Because of his love for biology, Joshua chose a biomedical major at the University of Hong Kong."This major combines science and medical courses and is aimed at the huge demand for advanced medical technology," he said."And the biggest market is undoubtedly the [Chinese] mainland. I have long made up my mind to go to the mainland for employment or to start my own business in the future. "Liu also said that in the past, most Hong Kong students preferred to engage in the financial and trade industries, but with the development of the Greater Bay Area and the increase in scientific research funding, Hong Kong students will have a more mature sense of innovation. The prospect of choosing a creative field will also come to fruition.