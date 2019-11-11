Belgian Van Riel, Australian Gentle win Xiamen triathlon race

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Belgian distance star Marten van Riel and Australian rookie Ashleigh Gentle won the Xiamen Ironman 70.3 triathlon races in Xiamen in East China's Fujian Province on Sunday.Van Riel combined a race-best 23:21 in swimming, then a second-fastest 2:01:33 in cycling and a race-best 1:13:56 half marathon to finish the grueling 113-kilometer race in 3:44:26, four minutes ahead of Josh Amberger of Australia and 10 minutes ahead of third-place finisher Tim Reed of Australia."I really gave what it takes [to win the title]," said Van Riel, whose result was also a course record. "It is my last triathlon race of the season."In the women's competition, Gentle swam a competition-best 27:38 then biked a 2:20:46 before running a 1:21:11 to finish in 4:16:05, followed by Lesley Smith of the US who was 4:46 behind. Frankie Sanjana of the UK is the third-place finisher who is 7:30 behind the winner."It's my first time competing in Xiamen, I have no much experience [to compete] here … Thanks to my solid training that makes my form great." said Gentle. "I'm happy I can win my first race in Xiamen."More than 1,500 athletes competed in the Xiamen race, 52 percent were from the Chinese mainland. Wei Chen from Tianjin was the best mainland finisher in the 25-29 age group. He crossed the finish line in 4:16:27.