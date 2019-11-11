Roberts defends title in Chengdu

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

RELATED ARTICLES: Urban cycling worlds to be held in Chengdu

US cyclist Hannah Roberts successfully defended her BMX freestyle title at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Urban Cycling World Championships in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday.She collected 90.00 points after pulling off near-perfect combinations, followed by Macarena Valentina Perez Grasset of Chile (86.80 points) and Britain's Charlotte Worthington who scored 86.54 points.The competition is also an Olympic Games qualifier, but Roberts said her focus now is not yet on the Olympics."I haven't thought too much on Olympics, my focus is just doing my best for now," Roberts said. "Of course the Olympics is a big stage, but I need to do things down to earth."In the men's competition, Australian Brandon Loupos clinched the title with 93.20 points, with his compatriot Martin Logan finishing second with 92.90 points. Nick Bruce of the US tallied 90.40 for bronze.