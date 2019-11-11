Myanmar youth benefit from CITIC Consortium training program

Photo: Li Bingxin/People's Daily

A graduation ceremony was held over the weekend to mark the first successful youth training in Kyaukphyu, Rakhine State, Myanmar. The training was sponsored by CITIC Consortium and Southwest China's Yunnan Province and about 100 people attended the ceremony, including representatives from CITIC Consortium and education officials from the NLD, Myanmar's ruling party, as well as Myanmar Union Parliament Member U Nyi Nyi.The first phase of the training provided basic electrician courses and English language courses for 90 local young people over the last two months. All the trainees were selected by a management committee composed of local representatives under the principle of openness and transparency.In his address, CITIC Myanmar's Deputy Managing Director Frank Ma said the training program was part of a corporate social responsibility program conducted by CITIC Consortium in Myanmar. "CITIC Consortium will undertake more charity programs to promote social and economic development in Kyaukphyu and elsewhere in the country", he said. "In the future, CITIC Consortium will also support more training courses based on the needs of local people."U Nyi Nyi said that CITIC had discussed the training many times with the National League for Democracy Education Network as well as local people. "From this activity, I learnt that CITIC has always prioritized the development of local people."At the ceremony, trainees, representatives of local communities and authorities also cherished the training, stating that it has improved local people's job skills and has facilitated the development of vocational training in Kyaukphyu.