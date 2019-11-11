Huawei morale booster on Singles’ Day

Ren Zhengfei, Huawei founder and CEO, at a livestreaming "A coffee with Ren" on Wednesday

The news that Huawei is giving its employees a bonus of 2 billion yuan ($285 million) has fired up Chinese social media. Many are giving thumbs up to the management of China's leading technology company for doling out due incentives to core scientists, technicians and engineers.A private enterprise, Huawei, the world's 5G front-runner, is facing the most relentless attack and supply blockade of the US government. Washington has claimed that Huawei's mobile networks are spying on users, but in reality, the US is aghast at seeing China build up technology advantages.Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, owning merely 1.4 percent of Huawei's equity, is the most selfless company executive. He distributes a compelling majority of company shares to Huawei workers. Ren is a visionary and knows the importance of workers' morale to boost growth.The US government blacklisted Huawei in May, cutting off American supplies with the aim of killing Huawei. Since then, the company has been thrust into a battle for survival, and Ren has taken the role of the chief cheerleader so that all Huawei men and women could maintain a fighting spirit.To the chagrin of US politicians, Huawei has a spate of alternatives to replace American components and software. Now, many American companies, worried about their balance sheets, are prodding the US Department of Commerce to give them a fast track so that they could resume supplying Huawei.Just as China's e-commerce giants are upbeat about a record high for the November 11 (Singles' Day) sales, Huawei's 2-billion-yuan bonus today will heighten the enthusiasm of its workers. After all, China is facing a strategic squeeze by the US, and it needs continuous domestic consumption and technology innovations to keep sailing in the rough seas.The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn