Titans stun Chiefs with last-minute rally

Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (No.46) blocks a field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on the final play of an NFL game on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: IC

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 418 yards (382 meters) and three touchdowns but it wasn't enough as the Tennessee Titans spoiled his return from injury with a 35-32 victory over the Chiefs in just one of Sunday's NFL shockers.In New Orleans, the Saints saw their six-game winning streak snapped by the Atlanta Falcons, who sacked Saints quarterback Drew Brees six times in a 26-9 triumph.NFC South leaders New Orleans dropped to 7-2 while division stragglers Atlanta improved to 2-7.In Nashville, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill piloted the hosts 61 yards in four plays in less than a minute and found Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown with 23 seconds remaining.Tannehill then ran for a two-point conversion that put the Titans up 35-32.The Chiefs' bid to force overtime with a last-gasp field goal was thwarted as the Titans blocked the effort as time expired."We just kept fighting," said Tannehill, whose Titans notched their third victory in four weeks to improve to 5-5."I think that's one thing this team has done all year, We've got a bunch of guys who believe in each other, have a lot of confidence. No matter what happens, we're just going to keep fighting and find a way to win games."The Chiefs, who had been without reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Mahomes for two games as he recovered from a dislocated kneecap, had looked on the way to victory in a surprisingly tight game when they stopped Tennessee on a fourth down with less than two minutes to play.But Mahomes was sacked on third down and a field goal attempt was botched - giving the Titans better position for what proved a winning drive.Astonishingly, it wasn't even close in New Orleans, where Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan returned from a sprained ankle and completed 20 of 35 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.Atlanta's newly signed South Korean kicker Koo Young-hoe booted four field goals for the Falcons, who became the first 1-7 team to beat a 7-1 team since the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts in November of 2003.New Orleans hurt their own cause with 11 penalties costing them 85 yards and the Atlanta defense - who had mustered just seven sacks all season, punished Brees.The Cleveland Browns earned their first home win of the season, snapping a four-game skid with a dramatic 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills.Trailing 16-12, the Browns launched a 10-play, 82-yard drive capped by quarterback Baker Mayfield's seven-yard TD pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins.Rookie kicker Austin Seibert delivered the extra point for a 19-16 lead, and Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka missed a 53-yard field goal attempt with 17 seconds remaining that would have forced overtime.