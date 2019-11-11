Xi calls for strengthening China-Greece practical cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan are greeted by senior Greek officials upon their arrival at the airport in Athens, Greece, on Sunday. Xi arrived in Greece for a three-day state visit to consolidate traditional friendship and strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for strengthening practical cooperation between China and Greece.China and Greece are both ancient civilizations, and should join hands to deliver greater benefits to their people and further contribute to human progress, Xi said during his talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.