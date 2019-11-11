Beijing hopes for Bolivia stability

Police officers take part in a march to protest against Bolivian President Evo Morales with a sign reading "Bolivians more united than ever" in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on Saturday. Photo: AFP

China hopes that relevant parties in Bolivia can resolve their differences peacefully within the framework of the constitution and laws, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Monday in response to the resignation of Bolivian president Evo Morales.China hopes Bolivia could restore social stability as soon as possible, Geng said.Morales said Sunday that new elections will be held after the Organization of American States (OAS) recommended that the disputed October 20 vote be canceled."China has noted the changes in the situation in Bolivia. We hope that relevant parties in Bolivia can resolve their differences peacefully within the framework of the constitution and laws," Geng said during a daily press briefing."I reported to the world and to the Bolivian people that a police officer had publicly announced that he had been instructed to carry out an illegal arrest warrant against me," ­Morales tweeted late Sunday. "Violent groups also attacked my house. Coups are undermining the rule of law."In Bolivia, violent clashes continued for weeks between anti-government protesters and supporters of Morales, after a contested presidential election last month, CGTN reported.Protesters squared off in cities and towns across the country and at least three people have been killed since violent clashes broke out.The international community voiced concerns over the unrest in Bolivia.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Sunday all parties involved in Bolivia to refrain from violence, reduce ­tensions and exercise maximum restraint, a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.Guterres also called on all actors to commit to a peaceful resolution of the current crisis and to ensure a transparent and credible rerun of elections.Morales resigned Sunday after the military demanded his departure. The vice president, Alvaro Garcia Linera, and Senate president, Adriana Salvatierra, also resigned.The resignation of Morales followed weeks of mass protests.The move comes after the opposition and some civic movements condemned Morales for fraud in the presidential election on October 20.A report released by the OAS said Sunday that Bolivia's recent general election had falsified signatures and suggested that the results should be annulled and a new election be held.Morales said that the legislature will meet with political forces to establish the election procedures for the new members of the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal.