China welcomes positive interaction between India and Pakistan: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at the press conference on Tuesday Photo: Foreign Ministry website

China has noticed relevant reports regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of gratitude to the Pakistani side and welcomes positive interactions between India and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference on Monday.While inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor Modi "also thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for respecting the sentiments of India," in a televised speech, according to a video report on indiatoday.in on Saturday.The corridor is intended to allow religious devotees from India to visit the Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan from the Pakistan-India border without a visa.When asked about Modi's gesture, Geng said that China welcomes the positive communication between the two countries."Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia. It is in the fundamental interests of both sides to live in harmony with each other and is also the common expectation of the international community," Geng noted."It is hoped that the two sides will continue with goodwill and move toward the same direction, to resolve differences through dialogues, improve relations, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability."Modi's speech was picked up as a rare message of gratitude between the neighbors, the Pakistani news portal dawn.com reported Sunday. The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak brings "us immense happiness," Modi said.Modi acknowledged Khan's "cooperation" on a visa-free corridor allowing Indian Sikhs to visit one of their religion's holiest sites across the border in Pakistan, the report said."Visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib will become easy now," said Modi adding that he was thankful for all who were involved in constructing the corridor.