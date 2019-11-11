High tech amazes buyers on Singles’ Day

The stage is set for the 2019 Singles' Day shopping festival at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday. Photo: VCG

While the world is amazed by the rocketing sales on the Singles' Day, Chinese netizens are heatedly discussing high technologies used in this year's Singles' Day shopping festival that helped them snap up their favorite goods over others.Alibaba, which turned a day - also known as Double Eleven - for Chinese youngsters to celebrate singleness into an annual shopping extravaganza, raked in its first 10 billion yuan ($1.43 billion) in sales after 96 seconds, compared to 125 seconds last year, after the 2019 Singles' Day sale kicked off on the midnight Sunday.The company unveiled a secret "weapon" for the company to sustain tens of thousands of users flooding in within seconds - a domestically developed Alibaba Cloud Apsara System, which was used two months ago.The Alibaba Cloud Apsara System is a kind of a mega cloud computing operating system.It could deal with more than 544,000 orders per second during the spree's peak. A decade ago, that capability was only 400 orders per second, according to a report of the China News Service on Monday.Alibaba is now in the leading position of the technology, which analysts said is the trend of the future, reaching further than Amazon, Google and Microsoft."The money was spent too quickly for me to react," joked a Net user who praised the speed of the server on the cloud.Big data is another high-tech method that has strut its stuff this year as some netizens said it took faster to deliver than last year."We have a prediction with the assistance of big data algorithms on the system," Sun Zhengfeng, a senior manager of the Shanghai-based Deppon Express, told China Central Television, saying the system help them quickly and properly arrange the entire process of delivery."We have added a new 24-hour automatic goods sorting machine in the Shenzhen's Longgang district, which can deal with up to 800,000 packages per day," Yao Shuimu, a manager at STO Express's Shengzhen Branch, told CCTV.Another giant SF Express has also reportedly made the supply chain process smarter."Consumer demand has led to the birth of brandnew and high technology, which will ultimately benefit consumers and drive the development of China's e-commerce industry and China's economy," said a net user.Sales figures are still being upgraded throughout the 24-hour sales event. In 2018, Alibaba alone raked in total sales of 213.5 billion yuan, eclipsing combined sales for the US Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events.