Early winter scenery of Nanhu scenic spot in N China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/12 1:56:23

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 shows a view of the early winter scenery of Nanhu scenic spot in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. The Nanhu scenic spot used to be a deserted area due to coal exploitation. Over years of management, the spot has been serving as the "green lung" of Tangshan. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

