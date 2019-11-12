Early winter scenery of Nanhu scenic spot in N China's Hebei

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 shows a view of the early winter scenery of Nanhu scenic spot in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. The Nanhu scenic spot used to be a deserted area due to coal exploitation. Over years of management, the spot has been serving as the "green lung" of Tangshan. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

