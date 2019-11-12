SCO Countries Vocational Skills Contest kicks off in China's Shandong

Participants communicate with each other during the marine aircraft design and production contest at Weihai Vocational College in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2019. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries Vocational Skills Contest kicked off here on Monday. Participants from 20 countries and regions will compete in 13 contest events such as mobile robots, welding, western food cooking and so on. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Participants compete in the fashion technology contest at Weihai Vocational College in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2019. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries Vocational Skills Contest kicked off here on Monday. Participants from 20 countries and regions will compete in 13 contest events such as mobile robots, welding, western food cooking and so on. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Participants compete in the western food cooking contest at Weihai Vocational College in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2019. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries Vocational Skills Contest kicked off here on Monday. Participants from 20 countries and regions will compete in 13 contest events such as mobile robots, welding, western food cooking and so on. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Participants compete in the fashion technology contest at Weihai Vocational College in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2019. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries Vocational Skills Contest kicked off here on Monday. Participants from 20 countries and regions will compete in 13 contest events such as mobile robots, welding, western food cooking and so on. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)