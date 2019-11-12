HK rioters target police families, petrifying parents

Black-clad rioters set fire on a street in Sai Wan Ho in South China's Hong Kong, November 11, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Petrified, angry, and hopeless, Hong Kong parents held the same feelings on Monday as rioters continued to push the city to the brink of no return.The violent demonstrations launched by anti-government protesters have escalated into widespread rampage across districts citywide, as black-clad rioters have attacked innocent bystanders, disrupted public transport, burned subway cars, and even targeted children, and a school bus.Rioters threw Molotov cocktails at a school bus Monday morning, and locals were saddened to see tunnels, subway cars and roads scorched. They even made online threats to a police officer's daughter, threatening to "pick her up" in retaliation for the live round shot in Sai Wan Ho.Rioters dressed in black ambushed a police officer Monday morning as two rioters were in proximity of the officer, holding metal bars.A rioter wearing white confronted the officer while ignoring police warnings.The rioter tried to grab the officer's arm while another rioter tried to steal his gun. The officer fired three shots, hitting one of the rioters.An hour later, information about the officer's daughter had been released on social networks like LIHKG and Telegram. Such doxxing has been commonly used by rioters in recent months as frontline police officers and their families have endured cyberattacks.Shortly after the officer fired his gun, masked rioters arrived at the front gate of the school, where the officer's daughter attends. They held up a banner and stood at front gate while refusing to leave.A few rioters threatened to throw the girl from the roof of a building, as revenge for their "companion who got shot," according to comments posted online.Other inhumane acts have frightened ordinary Hong Kong residents, particularly parents, after rioters set fire in front of a school bus. "This is exact lawless. If it's necessary, we'll protect our children no matter the cost," said one mother, surnamed Zheng, to the Global Times.This was not the only incident that involved children of police officers who have faced growing pressure and constant harassment and threats. Over the past five months, the rioters have spread hateful messages online aimed at the police, while some of their children have been bullied at school.