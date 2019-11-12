Trump kicks off centennial NYC Veterans Day Parade

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony of the Veterans Day Parade at the Madison Square Park in New York, the United States, on Nov. 11, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to American veterans in New York on Monday, kicking off the city's 100th Veterans Day Parade. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the opening ceremony of the Veterans Day Parade at the Madison Square Park in New York, the United States, on Nov. 11, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to American veterans in New York on Monday, kicking off the city's 100th Veterans Day Parade. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Veterans Day Parade at the Madison Square Park in New York, the United States, on Nov. 11, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to American veterans in New York on Monday, kicking off the city's 100th Veterans Day Parade. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
U.S. President Donald Trump pays tribute during the opening ceremony of the Veterans Day Parade at the Madison Square Park in New York, the United States, on Nov. 11, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to American veterans in New York on Monday, kicking off the city's 100th Veterans Day Parade. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)