Carrie Lam condemns the relentless destruction of HK society

Photo: Zhao Juecheng/GT

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned violent protesters and urged citizens not to engage in violent or illegal activities.In Tuesday's press conference, Lam said that recent violence and vandalism have paralyzed Hong Kong and that protesters responsible for this situation are extremely selfish.She also called on citizens to safeguard Hong Kong and avoid violent acts.On Monday, Lam gave a statement on what is said to be one of the worst days of violence since protests erupted in the city in June. On that day, one person was injured after being shot by a police officer, and another individual was set on fire by protesters.