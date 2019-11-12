Man arrested for injuring 54 kindergarten kids and teachers with corrosive liquid

Children do handwork during an activity to greet the upcoming International Children's Day at Longshan Kindergarten in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Tan Yunfeng)

A man was arrested by police on Monday after spraying corrosive liquid on children and teachers in a kindergarten in Kaiyuan, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. According to the latest announcement from the local government on Tuesday, a total of 54 people were injured, but none is in life-threatening condition at present.Together with doctors and rescue team, local police arrived at the scene after it was reported that a man had cut the fence wire and climbed into a kindergarten, spraying corrosive liquid on children and teachers. The suspect was arrested 30 minutes later, said the police.Three teachers and 51 children were injured. Among the injured, 48 had mild symptoms, four had moderate symptoms and two had severe symptoms. After a thorough medical examination and treatment, none of the injured had life-threatening conditions, police said.The suspect, surnamed Kong, is a 23-year-old local resident. According to local police, Kong's parents divorced when he was very young, causing psychological problems.Kong told the police that he bought the raw material - sodium hydroxide - online and made the hazardous corrosive liquid himself.The case is still under investigation.Global Times