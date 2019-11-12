Pic story of inheritor of shadow puppet in Qian'an, N China's Hebei

Guo Bao (1st L) and his wife teach children to play shadow puppet show in Magusi Village, Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2019. Guo Bao, a villager in Magusi Village of Qian'an City, learnt the shadow puppet making with his wife. He set up a studio to inherit the traditional Chinese art in 2003 and attracted more than 20 farmers to make shadow puppets here. In 2014, he built a museum for shadow puppet on his own to teach children for free. Over the years, he has developed about 3,000 kinds of shadow puppet artworks. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Guo Bao makes shadow puppet works in his museum in Magusi Village, Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2019.

Guo Bao plays shadow puppet show in his museum in Magusi Village, Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2019.

Guo Bao (L) teaches children to plaly shadow puppet show at his museum in Magusi Village, Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2019.

Guo Bao and his wife play shadow puppet show in his museum in Magusi Village, Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2019.

Guo Bao (R) teaches a child to play shadow puppet show in his museum in Magusi Village, Qian'an City of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 10, 2019.