Netizens urge Japan to handle 41 cracks in grounds of Fukushima nuclear plant

The 8th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan. A photographer took pictures of the ruins of the hard-hit Namie in Fukushima, Northeast Japan. Vacant storefronts line the once prosperous streets. More than 20,000 people were killed by the disaster, and more than 50,000 people still remain displaced from their homes up to now. Photo: VCG

Chinese and Korean netizens are calling on Japan to deal with dozens of cracks discovered in facilities containing radiation at the Fukushima nuclear plant as soon as possible.According to a report on Sunday by Japanese media outlet Yomiuri Shimbun, 41 cracks were found in the plant's concrete floor.However, "Tokyo Electric Power Company appears to have neglected the facilities, with inspectors having discovered weeds growing through the concrete," South Korea's media outlet Arirang News reported Monday.While the Japanese government insists it's safe, problems are continuing to sprout up in the area and inspectors believe there's a danger that radioactive substances may have seeped through the cracks and into the groundwater, the Arirang said.The cracks have sparked concerns among Chinese and Korean netizens.Some netizens said they dare not think about the impact of the radioactive substances discharged into the Pacific."Radiation is a concern not just for Japan but for many other nations. We do need scientists to bring up real measures that are viable in dealing with nuclear contamination," read a typical comment.Many netizens urged Japan to publicize the problems of the nuclear plant and take measures with international scientists and organizations to solve the problems instead of "sticking a band aid" on it.The Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima went into meltdown and released radioactive material in the aftermath of a tsunami in March 2011.The 2011 disaster cast doubts over nuclear power worldwide. Following the incident, Germany and Switzerland decided to completely phase out nuclear power by 2022 and 2034.After the disaster, China also joined the international trend and increased the safety and technological perfection of nuclear power, Han Xiaoping, chief analyst at energy industry website china5e.com, told the Global Times in a previous report.Global Times