Kuwait inaugurates its 1st expatriates' healthcare center

Employees of Kuwait's first expatriates' healthcare center take selfies in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 11, 2019. Kuwait opened on Monday the first expatriates' healthcare center to provide comprehensive health care. (Xinhua)

Kuwait opened on Monday the first expatriates' healthcare center to provide comprehensive health care.The center was opened by Kuwait's Health Assurance Hospitals Company (Dhaman) in Hawalli Governorate within the first phase of the company's operational plan, the acting CEO of the company, Mohammed Al-Qinai, said in a statement.The center will provide comprehensive health care according to a plan that is in line with the requirements of development and demographic expansion in Kuwait, he said, stressing the keenness of Dhaman to provide high-quality health services in cooperation with international institutions.

Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 shows the building of Kuwait's first expatriates' healthcare center in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait. Kuwait opened on Monday the first expatriates' healthcare center to provide comprehensive health care. (Xinhua)

The company has completed its medical, administrative and logistical preparations in an integrated manner to receive patients and visitors, he noted.The healthcare center, located in an area of 3,000 square meters, contains 20 clinics providing general medical services in addition to dental clinics as well as basic diagnostic services such as digital radiography, sonar, laboratory analysis, pharmaceutical services, and nursing services, he explained.