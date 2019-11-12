In pics: symbols of Beijing

Mobile photo shows a woman posing at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

Mobile photo shows the Central Television Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Siwei)

Mobile photo shows people visiting Sanlitun business area in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Mobile photo shows people visiting the Xidan business area in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Mobile photo shows the interior of Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

Mobile photo shows the Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)

Mobile photo shows the Central Television Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

Mobile photo shows the Confucius Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

Mobile photo shows the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Mobile photo shows the Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Weixi)

Mobile photo shows the Bell Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Junlu)

Mobile photo shows the Palace Museum turret in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Mobile photo shows a view of the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhao Wanwei)

Mobile photo shows the Mutianyu section of Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Mobile photo shows the Beijing Worker's Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Mobile photo shows the Beijing Shijia Hutong Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaojie)

Mobile photo shows the White Pagoda of Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)