Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou lead wig sales over 11/11

China's three largest cities, Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, became the top three cities for people to buy wigs during the recent Double 11 shopping day, sparking discussions among Chinese netizens that stress is causing people to lose their hair.According to statistics from e-commerce platforms, residents in Shanghai bought the most wigs, followed by people from Beijing and Guangzhou.The statistics also showed that people born after the 1990s accounted for more than 42 percent of people who bought wigs.Chinese netizens connect purchasing wigs with losing hair and said that residents living in developed cities and the post-90s generation are losing hair the most in the country.Sales of wigs sparked a huge discussion on Chinese social media about the problem of losing hair."Living in these busy cities, I have a busy job and cannot get off work on time, making me sleep so late. Stressful life and work has made me lose my hair," said one netizen on Sina Weibo.Some netizens joked that the degree of baldness represents the degree of urban economic development.Others noted that not all wigs are for people who lose their hair, and some are bought by cosplayers who need wigs to play certain roles."More cosplayers and other performers who need wigs gather in these big cities, and they also contributed to the sales. I think this is one of the reasons," another netizen wrote.