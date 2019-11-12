Efforts on for smooth delivery of double-eleven parcels

An estimated 2.8 billion parcels are to be dispatched between November 11th and 18th, after the Single’s Day shopping spree. 535 million parcels were delivered on Monday, 28.6 percent higher than last year.Robotic carriers are deployed in some warehouses to distribute parcels. Around 400,000 new delivery personnel are employed to hand over the parcel to the respective customers in the shortest possible span of time, the Beijing News reported. Photos: VCG

A deliveryman rides his fully loaded tricycle in Shanghai. Photo: VCG

Cargo workers in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province move parcels from train to carts and drive them to the base for distribution.Photo: VCG

A woman carefully places the parcels on robotic carriers for redistribution within a base in Nanjing, in East China’s Jiangsu Province. Photo: VCG

Staff members of the railway are loading parcels on a high-speed train scheduled to depart from Taian in East China’s Shandong Province to Beijing, on Monday. Photo: VCG

Workers are loading parcels on an airplane in Nantong Xingdong International Airport of East China’s Jiangsu Province. Photo: VCG

A warehouse stuffed with stacks of parcels in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province Photo: VCG

Workers are busy sorting out parcels at a warehouse in Guiyang, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Photo: VCG