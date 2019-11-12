HOME >>
CHINA
President Xi Jinping visits Acropolis Museum in Greece
Source:CGTN Published: 2019/11/12 18:50:14
The Acropolis Museum. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited the Acropolis Museum which sits at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens, housing masterpiece sculptures of Greek antiquity.
President Xi is currently in Greece for a state visit, the first by a Chinese head of state in 11 years.
