Drought threatens elephants

Zimbabwe's wildlife agency said Monday it would move hundreds of elephants and other animals in a dramatic bid to save them from a lethal drought.

Children play in drought-hit fields in Macheke, Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwe, March 10, 2019. (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)

At least 120 elephants have already died over the past two months as the country grapples with one of the worst droughts in its history."We are moving 600 elephants, two prides of lion comprising between five and 10 members, a pack of wild dogs, 50 buffalo, 40 giraffes and 2,000 impalas," parks and wildlife authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo told AFP.The animals will be moved from Save Conservancy, a major park in southeastern Zimbabwe, to three other game reserves."This will be the biggest translocation in our history," said Farawo.Permits for the operation have already been secured, Farawo said.The transfer will start "during the rainy season, when pastures and foliage start flourishing," he added. The rain season usually kicks off from around the middle of November."We want to avoid a situation where we trans-locate animals, only for them to starve to death because there is no food in their new habitat," he explained.The relocation was announced after the death of dozens of elephants in Hwange, Zimbabwe's biggest game reserve, located in the northwest of the country.Hungry elephants have been breaking out of wildlife areas and raiding human settlements in search for food, posing a threat to communities.