An African student sings a Chinese song at the Confucius Institute Headquarters Open Day ceremony on Friday. Photo: Courtesy of Confucius Institute Headquarters

Opportunities all over the world

International students celebrated Confucius Institute scholarships at the Confucius Institute's headquarters in Beijing, during its Open Day on November 8.Representatives of diplomatic envoys and officials of cultural institutions from 30 countries, including those from countries that have shown interest in opening Confucius Institutes, participated in the event.The officials from the US Embassy to China joined the celebration for the first time, and a Utah State Senator also came for discussion and consultancy in promoting the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK), an international standardized Chinese language test which ranks proficiency in the language, in Utah.By 2018, 548 Confucius Institutes and 1,193 Confucius classrooms were established in 158 countries and regions, serving tens of millions of Chinese learners around the world.It has become the most diversified international language education community in the world. Its open and inclusive education philosophy refutes the false accusations made up by a few countries, foreign students said.This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Confucius Institute Scholarship (CIS). Since it was established in 2009, nearly 50,000 students from 166 countries and regions have been awarded the scholarship. Some of them returned to their home countries to become Chinese language teachers or to be engaged in cultural exchanges, while others have settled down in China.Nishith Shah, from India, is one of them. He was awarded the scholarship in 2013 for spending one year in Central China's Henan Province. When he returned to Mumbai, he founded the "India China Academy," an institute committed to teaching Chinese and enhancing China-India cultural exchanges. It has trained more than 300 Indian students, aged 16 to 55, in language and cultural studies.

A graduate of Confucius Institute performs Chinese kuaiban on Friday. Photo: Courtesy of Confucius Institute Headquarters

Serve to resolve conflicts