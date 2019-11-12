Winter scenery at Great Wall in N China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/12 19:21:30

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2019 shows the winter scenery at the Shapoyu Great Wall in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 shows the winter scenery at the Hongshankou Great Wall in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 shows the winter scenery at the Yumuling Great Wall in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 shows the winter scenery at the Hongshankou Great Wall in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus