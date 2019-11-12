Rock and Roll Marathon hits Olympic Forest Park in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

RELATED ARTICLES: Sichuan snacks replace energy bars at marathon

A half marathon race was held at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing on Sunday, with music bands invigorating the runners all along.Anubaike Kuwan won the men's race in 1:08:54, followed by Cui Jiale and Fang Xiangyang. Shi Yonghong won the women's race in 1:28:29, with Zhong Xiaojing and Yi Kai rounding up the podium.Dubbed the Rock and Roll Marathon, the race was first run into China in 2017, and has since become popular for its infusion of music and distance running.The half marathon race will also be held to Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday.