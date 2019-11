Leeza SOHO, also known as Lize Tower, located in Lize Financial Business District in Beijing, will open on November 19. As a new landmark of Beijing, the skyscraper has a central atrium that is the world's tallest, extending 194 meters through the full height of the building. The total construction space hit 170,000 square meters, with four underground floors and 45 floors above ground. Photo: VCG