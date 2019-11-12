Seahawks edge previously unbeaten 49ers

Seattle Seahawks' Jason Myers (No.5) celebrates kicking the winning field goal in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday in Santa Clara. Photo: IC

Seattle's Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal as overtime expired to give the Seahawks a 27-24 victory over previously unbeaten San Francisco in an NFL thriller on Monday.In a wild drama filled with stellar defensive plays and each team missing a chance to win in overtime, the Seahawks improved to 8-2 while dropping the 49ers to 8-1, still a half-game atop Seattle in the NFC West division."I don't ever remember playing in a game that was so crazy, back and forth and back and forth," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said. "It was an incredible game."Deadlocked 24-24 after regulation time, the epic matchup needed the full 10 extra minutes to decide a winner.Wilson completed 24-of-34 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown but delivered his first interception in 119 throws to nearly doom Seattle.San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo completed 24-of-46 passes for 248 yards, also with a touchdown and an interception.The drama intensified in overtime as Wilson drove Seattle deep into 49ers territory but was intercepted to Dre Greenlaw at the San Francisco 4-yard line to thwart the threat.The 49ers marched to the Seahawks' 29 before being stopped, but rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin, signed only four days ago as an injury fill-in, was wide left on a 47-yard field goal attempt with 3:06 remaining.After an exchange of punts, Seattle took over with 85 seconds remaining at their 36. Wilson scrambled for 21 yards on third down to put the Seahawks in field goal range, setting up the winning kick by Myers."We knew this game was going to come down to the wire," Wilson said. "Any time there's a chance, we think we'll find a way."It was Seattle's third win this season in games where they trailed by 10 or more points."Our defensive unit had a great game," Wilson said."They made some incredible plays when they needed to."Only reigning Super Bowl champion New England (8-1) has as many wins as the 49ers and Seahawks.Myers hit a 46-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 24-21 lead with 1:45 remaining but McLaughlin's 47-yard field goal equalized with one second remaining to force over-time.McLaughlin had only been signed last Thursday after veteran 49er kicker Robbie Gould suffered a quad injury last week in practice.The Seahawks had a 21-10 lead when San Francisco struck back on a key defensive play.Wilson was sacked and lost a fumble that 49ers' defensive tackle DeForest Buckner returned 12 yards for a touchdown.Garoppolo flipped a pass to Kendrick Bourne for a 2-point conversion that ­lifted the hosts within 21-18 and McLaughlin lifted them level on a 39-yard field goal with 6:21 remaining in regulation.Wilson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Hollister and, after Jadeveon Clowney sacked Garoppolo and recovered a fumble at the 49ers' 24, Cris Carson scored on a 1-yard run for a 21-10 Seattle edge.