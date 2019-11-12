Spurs retire Parker’s number in ceremony

Photo: VCG
French NBA star guard was given an emotional tribute Monday by the San Antonio Spurs, who retired his No.9 jersey in a post-game ceremony after a loss.
Parker won four NBA titles in 17 seasons with the Spurs, joining the club in 2001 and becoming a starter as a 19-year-old European newcomer after only four games.
He averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 1,254 career NBA games, playing a final campaign last season with Charlotte after making his fame with San Antonio.
"Thanks for all those years," Parker said. "It was a crazy ride."
Parker helped spark the Spurs to NBA crowns in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 and was named the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player when he averaged 24.5 points a game in San Antonio's sweep of Cleveland in the best-of-seven final.