Spurs retire Parker’s number in ceremony

Photo: VCG

French NBA star guard was given an emotional tribute Monday by the San Antonio Spurs, who retired his No.9 jersey in a post-game ceremony after a loss.Parker won four NBA titles in 17 seasons with the Spurs, joining the club in 2001 and becoming a starter as a 19-year-old European newcomer after only four games.He averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 1,254 career NBA games, playing a final campaign last season with Charlotte after making his fame with San Antonio."Thanks for all those years," Parker said. "It was a crazy ride."Parker helped spark the Spurs to NBA crowns in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 and was named the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player when he averaged 24.5 points a game in San Antonio's sweep of ­Cleveland in the best-of-seven final.