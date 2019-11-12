Belt and Road regatta to be held in December

Published: 2019/11/12

Photo: Courtesy of organizers



A regatta featuring the countries and regions along the



Applications for the regatta race are already available, while the organizers will also send invitations to local yachting clubs, as the event will travel to other countries including Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.



Promotional events for youth will also be featured during the tour, organizers said.





