Belt and Road regatta to be held in December

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
A regatta featuring the countries and regions along the Belt and Road
is expected to be held from December 13 to January 16, 2020, with Beihai in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region hosting the opening race.
Applications for the regatta race are already available, while the organizers will also send invitations to local yachting clubs, as the event will travel to other countries including Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.
Promotional events for youth will also be featured during the tour, organizers said.