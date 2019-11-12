Scenery of Deqen, SW China's Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/12 22:17:07

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows Shudu lake at Pudacuo National Park in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Deqen in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2019 shows the scenery of Baishuitai scenic spot in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Deqen in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)


 

Blacknecked cranes rest at the Napahai Nature Reserve in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Deqen in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)


 

Photomontage taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows star trails above Meili Snow Mountains in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Deqen in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)


 

