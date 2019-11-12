HK vigilante mobs attack the innocent

Black-clad rioters set fire on a street in Sai Wan Ho in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: XinhuaHong Kong riot
ers' increasingly frequent vigilante beatings are showing the world they are equivalent to terrorists and are putting the city in a "madly chaotic condition," observers said.
A source close to the Hong Kong police told the Global Times on Monday that there have been around 30 to 40 vigilante beatings in Hong Kong over the past month.
A Japanese tourist was beaten by Hong Kong radical protesters on Monday in Kowloon, Hong Kong, as he was mistaken from the Chinese mainland.
The pictures posted in the report show that the man was sitting on the ground with his head bleeding, and several first aid personnel in reflective vests were attending to him.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on Tuesday's press conference that a 50-year-old Japanese man was beaten by radical protesters in Hong Kong and has been discharged from the hospital.
After the incident, many Japanese netizens condemned the violence and warned others not to go to Hong Kong.
A retired journalist surnamed Chen from the island of Taiwan was also beaten in Mong Kok on Monday because rioters believed he was filming at the scene of violent protests, media reported.
A female pedestrian who reportedly disagreed with rioters was also beaten on Monday.
Black-clad rioters set a resident who expressed different views on fire on Monday.
"Those who ask to withdraw the definition of 'riot' are engaging in rioting activities. Those who claim to pursue democracy are attacking people holding different views," Hong Kong police said on Monday.
These double-faced actions could make us wonder what justice is and what civilization is, the police said.
"Hong Kong is entering a mad and disorderly social condition almost out of control," said Zhi Zhenfeng, a legal expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing.
"As vigilante beatings, terrorist-like activities and antagonism go on, most Hongkongers are still the silent majority," he said.
Zhi said that these people have not added strong public opinion and social pressure on the violent crimes.
Hong Kong police said that they arrested at least 260 people on Monday, adding that the police are bound to strictly enforce the law.
"The rioters' acts are completely intolerable, and we must not let violence rage in Hong Kong," said Yang Guang, spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, on Tuesday.
Liang Haiming, a Hong Kong economist, told the Global Times on Tuesday that Hong Kong police have enhanced their law enforcement as the rioters' vigilante beatings have become increasingly rampant.
"Thus, it will not be long before the rioters eventually pay the price," Liang said.