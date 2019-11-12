Catalan separatists inch closer to MEP seats

A demonstrator holds a flare during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, on October 16. Photo: VCG

A senior legal adviser to the ­European Court of Justice (ECJ) said Tuesday a member of the ­European Parliament's (MEP) mandate should depend on his or her election, in a blow to Spain's attempt to stop Catalan separatists from taking their seats.In June, Spain's Supreme Court prevented the Catalonia region's jailed former vice president Oriol Junqueras from taking up his MEP seat by refusing to release him to attend a ceremony to swear fealty to the Spanish constitution.Under Spanish law, newly elected European lawmakers must make this oath before traveling to the parliament to take up their seats, but Junqueras appealed to the EU court and won a first victory on Tuesday with the legal advice.The advice of the EU advocate general, Maciej Spunzar, is not binding on the ECJ, but will be interpreted as a sign that the judges are likely to order that Junqueras and other Catalan MEPs be allowed to sit in parliament. "The parliamentary mandate may be acquired solely from the electorate and may not be conditional on the completion of any subsequent formality," the court said, in a statement summarizing Spunzar's legal opinion.Last month a Spanish court jailed 12 Catalan leaders for their roles in a banned ­referendum to prize Catalonia from Spain in October 2017, including professor and 50-year-old father-of-two Junqueras, a former mayor of the municipality of Sant Vicenç dels Horts in northeastern Spain, who is beginning a 13-year term.He ran in the Europe-wide EU parliamentary elections in May while in prison awaiting trial, but has so far been denied immunity as an MEP and has not been allowed to take up his seat.In June, the Spanish court warned that if Junquereas had been allowed to leave prison to swear loyalty to Spain, his trial would have been put in danger because he could head to Brussels and beyond Spain's "jurisdictional control."Spunzar, however, argues that MEPs have enjoyed immunity since their election unless it is waived by the parliament itself.If ECJ judges agree, this could be set a precedent for two more Catalans.Former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and ally Toni Comin left Spain for Belgium in October 2017 to avoid legal action in Spain.Both were elected MEPs in May, but the Spanish electoral authorities did not communicate their names to the European Parliament.