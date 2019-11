A handout photo taken on November 7 and released on Tuesday by Zoo Berlin shows male giant panda Jiao Qing from the Zoologischer Garten Zoo under anesthesia during a computed tomography scan at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin. Jiao Qing, born in 2010, arrived in Germany in 2017 with female panda Meng Meng. The panda couple will stay in Berlin Zoo, the oldest one in Germany, for 15 years. Photo :AFP

