Bolivia's Evo Morales arrives in Mexico

Ex Bolivia's President Evo Morales arrives at the International Airport of Mexico, after having accepted political asylum due to his resignation as president of the Bolivian country because of a coup d'etat on November 12, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico (Photo:VCG)

Evo Morales, who had been offered political asylum by the Mexican government after announcing his resignation as Bolivian president, arrived in Mexico City on Tuesday.The plane landed at the Mexico City International Airport at 11:09 a.m. (1709 GMT) local time Tuesday.Morales was received by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard at the terminal of the airport.