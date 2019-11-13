Racism the catalyst for outspoken remarks, says former world champ Fury

Deontay Wilder (left) in action against Tyson Fury Photo: VCG

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury said his outspoken remarks which have caused huge offence to many are down to the racism aimed at Travellers he experienced as an amateur.The 31-year-old Briton - who is of Irish Traveller descent and is nicknamed "The Gypsy King" - drew a hail of criticism with controversial comments such as "a woman's best place is in the kitchen" and claiming it would only take the legalization of paedophilia in addition to the decriminalization of abortion and homosexuals to see "the devil come home."However, Fury - who has battled demons such as substance abuse and mental health issues which he claims prompted him to think of committing suicide - says he made the comments to fulfil the role of being an outsider."I started playing this part, being arrogant and cocky," Fury writes in his autobiography "Behind The Mask" which comes out on Thursday."I eventually lost myself in this character."When I started out as a pro, I made a decision which on reflection played a big part in exacerbating my moments of despair."I went into the paid ranks off the back of an amateur career during which I was aware of racism against travellers."This made me an outsider and so I felt that for me to get the attention I needed to be an attraction in the sport, I had to play the outlaw."Fury, who is due to have a rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on February 22 after their thrilling first bout ended in a draw, said he became unable to distinguish between reality and the role-playing."I felt I had to act out a role to seek publicity and to do that I had to be controversial and shock people with how I talked," said Fury.Fury, whose greatest moment inside the ring came with his sensational defeat in 2015 of Ukrainian legend Wladimir Klitschko to become unified heavyweight world champion, said he is indebted to his wife Paris for sticking by him.