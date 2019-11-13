The best of enemies

Raheem Sterling (left) of Manchester City and Joe Gomez of Liverpool clash during their match on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool. Photo: VCG

England's 1,000th game was meant to be a celebration but like a lot of parties it became awkward when it came to the invites.Raheem Sterling, one of Gareth Southgate's most trusted players and a sometime captain of the Three Lions, was ruled as not available for inclusion for the first of this international break's games.The reason that the Manchester City forward was excluded was an incident at the team's St George's Park base when the squad reported for international duty on Monday. Thye meet-up came just a day after his side lost 3-1 to his former side and the current English Premier League leaders Liverpool, and the aftermath of the game carried over into the canteen.Sterling had clashed with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez at Anfield, an incident that may well have been exacerbated by the fact that Sterling left Liverpool for Manchester City and has been part of the title-winning side for the last two seasons.Reports have Sterling grabbing Gomez by the neck when the Liverpool player leant over to shake his hand in the staff canteen. He also reportedly asked if Gomez was "still the big man."Players and staff were shocked as they thought it was a joke. It was not. However, Sterling did eventually act "the big man" himself by apologizing on social media site Instagram. "Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on," he wrote. "We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me."England reacted quickly and in the most Southgate-era way possible: Sterling was not sent home but he was ruled out for the landmark game. The whole squad agreed with the decision and Southgate made a statement to clear things up.The strangest thing is that this is nothing new. Other England squads and the players within them talk of the animosity between cliques of players from different teams. There were times when this was at its worst in the last 10-15 years, during England's supposed "golden generation."Instead of unity, the players from Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all failed to put their various Premier League title challenges aside when they reported for England duty, as both Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdiand have spoken of at length over the years.That is minor compared to some of the things that happen at clubs, though, and they would often require more stringent action than being looked over for a game.This being football, there are plenty of examples of teammates falling foul of each other and sometimes they have not managed to get off the pitch to deal with things. Craig Levein and Graeme Hogg came to blows in a Hearts friendly against Raith Rovers. The worst part was that Levein was the captain. Hogg got sent off while on a stretcher.Graeme le Saux and David Batty came to blows at Blackburn Rovers in the club's first-ever Champions League campaign. It was Matchday 5 and they were looking for a debut win but lost 3-0. More recently Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer did the same for Newcastle, when they lost 3-0 at home to Aston Villa .Bayern Munich pair Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery had a falling-out over a free-kick during halftime of a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid in 2012. That festered before both parties put it past them, with Robben telling the German press that it only strengthened their bond in the end.That's not always the case. Preston North End pair Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle could not look past a missed pass in their Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday. The pair were sent off, their side lost and the fans who traveled were refunded their ticket money from the fines handed to the players.Inevitably it comes down to blows in training sessions. Manchester City's Joey Barton knocked out Ousmane Dabo in training. Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara carried over their dispute over who should take a penalty into a team yoga session. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has listed his disputes with teammates Jonathan Zebina and Rafael van der Vaart in training in his autobiography, and US defender Oguchi Onyewu had a genuine fight in training at AC Milan.Alan Shearer reportedly knocked teammate Keith Gillespie out cold on the streets of Dublin when the side was meant to be bonding one preseason. John Hartson volleyed teammate Eyal Berkovic in the head in training at West Ham United. The Welshman was fined after video came out of the incident where the Israeli reacted to a tackle.There are players up and down the leagues who have stories of teammates scrapping that will never see the light of day but the modern media means we know more than ever before.Another pair of Bayern teammates, Stefan Effenberg and Lothar Matthaus hated one another. The former put a chapter in his autobiography called "What Lothar Matthaus knows about football" and it was just a blank page.Liverpool players John Arne Riise and Craig Bellamy had to be separated after the latter attacked the former with a gold club while the leftback was asleep. Both scored for the side against Barcelona at the Camp Nou and Bellamy celebrated with a mock golf swing.Romario and Edmundo, the Brazilian internationals who won the Club World Cup together with Vasco de Gama in 2000, could not stand each other by the end. The former teammates had fallen out over attracting women in nightclubs and then it escalated but it never affected them on the pitch.The lesson for Southgate, Sterling and Gomez could be closer to home. Two other England internationals, Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham, could not stand each other and they were teammates for club and country. Cole was upset that Sheringham did not shake his hand as he replaced him for his England debut but the pair won trophies galore at Manchester United.