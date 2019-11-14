China ready to achieve common prosperity with Brazil: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shake hands upon Xi’s arrival for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, Brazil on Wednesday. Photo: AP

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese president arrives in Brazil for BRICS summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China is fully confident in China-Brazil cooperation and stands ready to achieve common prosperity with Brazil.China is willing to share development experience and gains with Brazil, so as to achieve common prosperity, Xi said during his talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.