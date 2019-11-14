HOME >>
PHOTOS
Tashkent Intl Tourism Fair shines the "Stone City"
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/11/14 7:04:45
Photo: Yu Tianjiao/GT
RELATED ARTICLES:
China-Uzbekistan relations enter golden period of rapid development: Premier Li
Chinese premier arrives in Uzbekistan for SCO meeting, official visit
Chinese premier leaves for Uzbekistan, Thailand visits
People cook plov in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Election campaign launched in Uzbekistan
Posted in:
GALLERY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus