China's top political advisor visits Egypt to enhance bilateral cooperation, boost ties

China and Egypt agreed to enhance cooperation and further promote bilateral ties as China's top political advisor Wang Yang visited the North African country from Nov. 10 to 13.During his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), hailed the robust development of bilateral ties.Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Sisi, noting that, under the guidance of the two heads of state, Sino-Egyptian relations have achieved historical development.He said China stands ready to work with Egypt to increase high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, actively promote practical cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), enhance coordination over regional and global affairs, strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation, and push the Sino-Egyptian comprehensive strategic partnership for greater development.Wang said that the just-concluded fourth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee has constructed a reliable mechanism for the modernization of China's national governance system and capacity, as well as realization of national rejuvenation, which also provides Chinese wisdom and solutions to the institutional civilization of humanity.Wang said China is ready to work with Egypt to strengthen exchanges of experience on governance and support Egypt's choice of a development path that suits its own national conditions.For his part, Sisi asked Wang to convey his cordial greetings to Xi, while expressing his heartfelt congratulations to China on its great achievements made in the past 70 years.Applauding the unprecedented level and depth of Sino-Egyptian relations, Sisi said Egypt supports the BRI and welcomes Chinese enterprises to increase investment in Egypt.The Egyptian leader also expressed the hope that China will give full play to its influence to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.Egypt is willing to enhance exchanges and mutual learning on de-radicalization, he added.At his meeting with Egyptian Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Aal, Wang said that political mutual trust is the foundation of Sino-Egyptian relations and the BRI has become the new focus of cooperation between the two countries.Wang appreciated Egypt's firm support on the issues concerning China's core interests, adding that China is ready to work with Egypt to enhance coordination on development strategies, implement major cooperation projects, and boost cooperation in tourism and people-to-people exchanges.He said that the CPPCC is willing to increase exchanges with Egyptian parliament at all levels, with an aim to increase each other's capabilities of fulfilling own duties.Abdel-Aal expressed his country's firm support for the one-China principle and the measures adopted by China to safeguard its territorial and sovereign integrity and national stability.He said Egypt supports the two sides to enhance friendly exchanges between legislative and consultative bodies.Abdel-Aal hoped that more Egyptian agricultural products will enter China's market, while pledging to offer convenience for Chinese enterprises to expand investment in Egypt.When meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Wang said that Egypt, which boasts huge market potential and demographic dividend at a crucial stage of industrialization and urbanization, is China's natural partner in BRI development.Wang said China is willing to positively participate in Egypt's strategic planning including the Suez Canal Corridor development, encourage competitive Chinese enterprises to invest in Egypt, explore conducting Africa-oriented tripartite cooperation, and facilitate the access to China's market by high-quality Egyptian agricultural products.Madbouly said China has become Egypt's largest trading partner and the Sino-Egyptian ties are taking a leap forward.He said that Egypt is willing to learn from China's advanced experience in technological innovation, and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual support on cyber security and anti-terrorism.Egypt also looks forward to working with China to jointly promote the interconnection and intercommunication between China and Africa, Madbouly added.During his stay in Egypt, Wang also had in-depth exchanges with Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb and Governor of Luxor Moustafa Mohamed Alham Khaled, inspected Chinese telecom company Huawei's innovation exhibition center in North Africa, and attended the inauguration ceremony of Luxor University's Confucius classroom.