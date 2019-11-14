Kuwait, UN sign environment cooperation agreement

Director-General of Kuwait Environment Public Authority (EPA) Sheikh Abdullah Al-Humoud Al-Sabah (R) and Sami Dimassi, director and regional representative of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for West Asia, attend a signing ceremony of an environment cooperation memorandum in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

Kuwait Environment Public Authority (EPA) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) signed on Wednesday a memorandum of environment cooperation.At the signing ceremony, EPA Director-General Sheikh Abdullah Al-Humoud Al-Sabah said that the memorandum aims to improve the environmental situation in Kuwait through cooperation with UN organizations.The memorandum includes holding intensive meetings to enhance technical and human capabilities, environmental awareness and management, he noted.It also covers organizing courses, projects and joint activities to benefit from global experiences, he said, adding that this cooperation will help achieve the sustainable development goals.This memorandum is the first step to improve the environmental situation in Kuwait, said Sami Dimassi, director and regional representative of UNEP for West Asia.He stressed the importance of cooperation in light of the enormous environmental challenges faced by the region since last decade, and the cooperation confirms the commitment of both parties to protecting the environment.