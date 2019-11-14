Villagers in remote mountains of S China benefited from newly built roads

Combo photo shows the finished cement roads in the mountains (L, Nov. 11, 2019) and mountains without cement roads (Nov. 3, 2015) in Bahao Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows the finished roads (up, Nov. 11, 2019) and students climbing down a wooden ladder to school (Sept. 3, 2012) in Nongyong Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows the finished roads besided the residential houses (L, Nov. 11, 2019) and residential houses (Nov. 3, 2015) in Bahao Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows students walking home on a road (up, May 10, 2019) and students walking home on the mountains (July 4, 2012) in Nongyong Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows the finished roads (up, Nov. 11, 2019) and a student walking to school on the mountains (Sept. 1, 2016) in Nongyong Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows the finished roads (up, Nov. 10, 2019) and villagers carrying a pig for sale on the mountains (Dec. 8, 2016) in Nongxiong Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows the finished roads (up, Nov. 11, 2019) and a villager leading horses to carry stuffs on the mountains (June 18, 2014) in Nongyong Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows the finished roads (up, Nov. 10, 2019) and students walking home on the mountains (Oct. 26, 2016) in Nongxiong Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows the finished roads (up, Nov. 11, 2019) and villagers walking home on the mountains (April 15, 2016) in Bahao Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows a finished road (up, Nov. 11, 2019) and students walking home on the mountains (Sept. 23, 2016) in Bahao Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows the finished roads (up, Nov. 12, 2019) and students walking home on the mountains (Dec. 9, 2016) in Nongliang Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

