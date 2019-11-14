China's fixed-asset investment up 5.2 pct in first 10 months

Photo: Xinhua

China's fixed-asset investment grew 5.2 percent year on year in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.In the first 10 months, total investment amounted to 51.09 trillion yuan (about 7.3 trillion US dollars).The private sector's investment increased 4.4 percent to 29.15 trillion yuan, 0.3 percentage points slower than that for the first nine months.Investment in high-tech manufacturing and high-tech services rose 14.5 percent and 13.7 percent year on year, respectively.Fixed-asset investment includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.