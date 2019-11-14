Good Air Summit held in New Delhi

School children hold plants during the Good Air Summit in New Delhi, on Nov. 13, 2019. Over 1,000 school children from Delhi and outskirts on Wednesday joined a national movement for clean air and pledged to conserve the environment. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

School children perform a skit during the Good Air Summit in New Delhi, on Nov. 13, 2019. Over 1,000 school children from Delhi and outskirts on Wednesday joined a national movement for clean air and pledged to conserve the environment. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

School girls wearing pollution masks attend the Good Air Summit in New Delhi, on Nov. 13, 2019. Over 1,000 school children from Delhi and outskirts on Wednesday joined a national movement for clean air and pledged to conserve the environment. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

School children perform a skit during the Good Air Summit in New Delhi, on Nov. 13, 2019. Over 1,000 school children from Delhi and outskirts on Wednesday joined a national movement for clean air and pledged to conserve the environment. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)