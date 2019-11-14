Gun-howitzer systems spit fires

Two PLZ-05 self-propelled gun-howitzer systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army shoot 155 mm shells during a live-fire training exercise in the hinter land of northwestern China's dessert area in mid-October, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Zai and Yu Dexin)

