Learning Chinese

online car booking网约车(wǎnɡyuēchē)A: Online car booking is so convenient. Several years ago, you sometimes could wait half an hour and still not get a car. Now, this will never happen again.网约车太方便了。几年前,有时候半个小时都打不到一辆车。现在,这种事再也不会有了。(wǎnɡyuēchē tài fānɡbiàn le. jǐnián qián, yǒushíhòu bànɡè xiǎoshí dōu dǎbùdào yīliànɡ chē. xiànzài, zhèzhǒnɡshì zàiyě bùhuì yǒu le.)B: It's for this reason that there are fewer and fewer taxis. But customers who use online car booking have encountered harassment or even been killed. This is why, I have conflicted feelings about online car booking. I probably won't use the service.也是因为这样,出租车越来越少了。但是出现过有乘客坐网约车遭骚扰,甚至遇害的情况。也是因为这样,我对网约车总有抵触的情绪。我可能不会坐。(yěshì yīnwèi zhèyànɡ, chūzūchē yuèlái yuèshǎo le. dànshì chūxiàn ɡuò yǒu chénɡkè zuò wǎnɡyuēchē zāo sāorǎo, shènzhì yùhài de qínɡkuànɡ. yěshì yīnwèi zhèyànɡ, wǒ duì wǎnɡyuēchē zǒnɡyǒu dǐchù de qínɡxù. wǒ kěnénɡ búhuì zuò.)A: Don't think like that. You are worrying too much. After all, these circumstances are extremely rare.不要这么想。那你是过度担心了。毕竟,那是极少数情况。(búyào zhème xiǎnɡ. nànǐ shì ɡuòdù dānxīn le. bìjìnɡ, nàshì jíshǎoshù qínɡkuànɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT