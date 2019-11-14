Man in critical condition after being hit by HK rioters

Black-clad rioters set fire on a street in Sai Wan Ho in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Xinhua

An outsourced senior worker of the Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, suspected of being hit in the head by hard objects hurled by masked rioters on Wednesday, sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition, according to the Hong Kong government.A spokesman for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government said that it is in contact with family members of the worker and will provide assistance to them. Meanwhile, the spokesman expressed outrage over the malicious acts of the rioters and stressed that police will follow up the case thoroughly to bring the offenders to justice, according to the website of the Hong Kong government early Thursday.According to footage circulated online, the man was cleaning bricks outside a subway station while a group of black-clad protesters were throwing them. Suddenly, the man fell on the ground after his head was hit by a brick hurled by rioters.According to Hong Kong media, the injured man who was a cleaner suffered from brainstem death. He was in his 70s.Masked rioters conducted extremely dangerous and violent acts in various districts three days in a row in this week, where they wantonly assaulted members of the public. Police will resolutely take law enforcement actions to restore public order, the Hong Kong government said.The government appeals to the public to stay calm and rational and also stay away from violence to ensure their personal safety.Rioters continue to block roads and wreak havoc at various districts on Thursday morning, and some rioters shot arrows from Hong Kong Polytechnic University at several patrolling police officers.Police seized six arrows at the scene.Police strongly condemn all despicable acts calculated to jeopardize public safety. Such acts constitute "Assaulting a Police Officer" and even "Wounding with Intent," which carries a maximum penalty of two years and life imprisonment respectively, according to the Hong Kong government.Global Times