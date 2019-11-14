China's Mars mission makes first public appearance

The comprehensive test ground for extraterrestrial landing in North China's Hebei Province. Photo: Ma Jun/GT

A group of foreign diplomats and international representatives were invited to observe the obstacle avoidance test of the lander of China's first Mars exploration mission in North China's Hebei Province on Thursday, the first public appearance of China's Mars exploration mission that shows China is pragmatically carrying out space international exchanges and cooperation.Around 70 foreign representatives from various embassies, the European Union and African Union to China and international organizations including the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization, invited by the China National Space Administration, observed the test, which simulated the process of hovering, avoiding obstacles and descending of the lander in a Martian environment.The test was conducted in Asia's biggest comprehensive test ground for extraterrestrial landing.China has signed 140 space cooperation agreements with 45 countries and international organizations in the past 60 years.China conducted international cooperation with countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Russia in the Chang'e-4 mission.Global Times