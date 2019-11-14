Heart-shaped island boosts tourism in eastern city

Source:China News Service Published: 2019/11/14 15:12:54

A drone photo shows a heart-shaped island in Bihu Lake in Zhangzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Nov. 13, 2019. The lake has become a popular tourist attraction as the local environment has improved. Photo:China News Service


 

Posted in: CHINA
